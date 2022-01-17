Plans Are Unveiled For New Yankton Soccer Park

For the last decade, the Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) has been looking for a more permanent and spacious home for its 600-800 kids who play soccer in Yankton, and that idea took a big step forward Saturday morning.
During a youth soccer tournament hosted at Yankton Middle School, the YYSA announced the name of its new park thanks to a $1 million gift from First Dakota National Bank. The new park, First Dakota Soccer Park, is a $2.5 million project, and First Dakota’s gift of $1 million will go towards construction of the new park.
“It means so much for Yankton soccer,” YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chair Wes Chambers said. “We’ve been working on this dream for 10 years, really trying to find a solution for the problem of, we’ve got a growing program in Yankton, our soccer program is one of the tops in the region, we’re really space challenged.”
A second major donation came from Larry and Diane Ness, who donated $250,000 for a championship field. The field, Ness Championship Field, is one of seven fields that will be at First Dakota Soccer Park.
“First Dakota has always been a longtime supporter of the Yankton community,” Chambers said. “When you’re taking on a project like this, one of the first calls you’re going to make is to Larry and Diane Ness and the First Dakota family.”
The park will be home to seven soccer fields and a comfort station that includes restrooms, concessions and an athletic training room. Construction will be done by Mammoth Sports Construction.
Members of the 2021 Yankton Bucks state championship soccer team joined Aaron Ness, YYSA Fundraising Committee Co-Chair Sondra Jensen and Chambers for the reveal of the park renderings and the major donors Saturday.
“We knew it was badly needed in the community, this type of field, and to be able to serve between 600 and 800 kids annually was a big deal for us,” Ness said, “as well as what it means to the business community, bringing people in from all over the state for a soccer tournament. So, it’ll help the Yankton community.”
The YYSA has raised over $1.6 million to date and will be looking to the community for support as they raise the remaining amount needed. There are still naming rights available for fields at the new complex, and Chambers said anyone interested can reach out to himself or Jensen.
“We’re going to continue to look for those big donors,” Chambers said. “We have a number of fields that are still available for naming.”
Construction of the new park across from Walmart doesn’t have a specific timeline yet as it will depend on Mammoth Construction’s availability, but Chambers said they hope to start work this year.
“We’re working with Mammoth Construction, and they will help decide that timeline. But our goal is to turn some dirt yet this year,” Chambers said.
Over 14,000 kids have played soccer in Yankton in the last 37 years, and this new complex will look to be a bright spot for the soccer community and the Yankton community for years to come.
“We’re just proud to be a part of this because a lot of communities are having these types of facilities where kids are able to compete and compete safely on fields,” Ness said. “To finally be able to bring this together for Yankton will be great, not only now, but for many years to come.”
