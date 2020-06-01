South Dakota crossed the 5,000-case threshold in COVID-19 positive tests Monday, but the number of new recoveries outpaced the number of new cases.
According to the state’s daily update, there were 41 new cases reported while the number of those classified as recovered rose by 66.
In total, South Dakota now has had 5,034 positive tests on 45,661 total tests (a increase of 1,533 from Sunday). The state’s test infection rate is 11%.
The total number of recoveries rose to 3,903, for a recovery rate of 77.5%.
The number of active cases is 1,069.
Three new hospitalizations were reported, raising the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic to 435. There are 87 people currently hospitalized, a net increase of one.
No new deaths were reported. The state count remained at 62.
During a media briefing Monday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton was asked about any worries of COVID-19 transmission during Tuesday’s elections. While many people have voted by mail, in-person voting will still be available.
“We had the opportunity to provide some education around the elections that are taking place,” he said. “I think you’re going to be seeing some of the CDC recommendations (enacted). There is guidance out there, and election officials have had to opportunity to see that guidance. … We’re working to make sure that all individuals going to the election polls will have the opportunity to do so safely.”
Officials were also asked about the threat of COVID-19 transmission during the protest disturbance that occurred in Sioux Falls Sunday night. Clayton noted the risk of transmission wherever people congregate and said those involved “should take appropriate action” if symptoms arise.
In regards to South Dakota’s nursing home mass testing, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said 10,200 individuals have been tested so far, most of them in facilities in counties with substantial community spread. Results from the testing were not available.
Locally, Union County (Elk Point) saw two new cases Monday, bringing its total of known cases to 91. The county currently has 28 active cases.
Yankton County again reported no new positive tests; its case total of 51 has been unchanged since May 23. The number of recovered cases increased by one to 42.
In Nebraska, the state saw 196 new cases, giving it a total of 14,101 known cases as of late Sunday night.
Cedar County (Hartington), which was reported to have a ninth new case as of late Saturday, was amended back down to eight by the Department of Health and Human Services Sunday. This is usually due to a case being reassigned to another county upon further investigation.
No new deaths were reported. The state toll remained at 170.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), eight new cases were reported among 57 new positive tests in Monday’s update. The death toll in the county stood at 34, with no new deaths reported.
