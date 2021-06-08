South Dakota recorded 29 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new death, which was not reported in the Yankton area, raised the state pandemic toll to 2,023.
No South Dakota counties in the Yankton area reported new COVID cases. Yankton County also did not post any new recoveries, leaving the number of active cases at six.
As of Tuesday, active cases in other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, 0; Charles Mix County, 4; Clay County, 1; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, 1; Turner County, 3; and Union County, 0.
South Dakota’s number of total hospitalizations continued to be amended downward on the DOH online portal. Area counties seeing their total hospitalizations reduced Tuesday included Bon Homme County (-1; total COVID hospitalizations: 75); Hutchinson County (-3; 87) and Yankton County (-2; 150).
However, Charles Mix County saw one new hospitalization, raising its pandemic total to 149.
In vaccinations, the DOH showed 55.29% of South Dakotan residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 50.16% of South Dakotans in that age range have completed the series.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) online portal showed 37 new infections and three new deaths, raising the state toll to 2,254.
The DHHS portal also showed 44.1% of Nebraskans ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
