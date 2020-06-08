YSD Reopens Today For Summer Activities

The Yankton School Board heard the school district’s plan to kick off COVID-safe summer activities beginning today (Tuesday).
Ryan Mors, activities director for the school district, reviewed the plan and took board members’ questions at the virtual meeting Monday evening.
Also Monday, Derek Valnes, the building and grounds supervisor for the Yankton School District (YSD), gave an update on the school district’s summer projects and Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD), honored Kathy Greeneway for her service on the ASBSD board.
SUMMER ACTIVITIES
In hopes of reestablishing a return to some semblance of normalcy in the face of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, Mors, his head coaches and local physicians worked together to come up with a safe “Return to Play” plan for students this summer.
The plan complies with recommendations from the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA), which are based on recommendations from the National Association of High School Sports, Mors said.
Also consulted were recommendations from the U.S. Tennis Association, U.S. Olympic Committee Association and several others, he said.
“We shared the plan with Dr. Michael Pietila (a pulmonologist at the Yankton Medical Clinic) and Dr. Scott Hiltunen (an internist and dedicated in-patient physician at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital),” Mors said. “They both reviewed it and provided some feedback to us. We’ve had a lot of different sets of eyes look at this proposed return-to-play and reopening plan.”
The plan kicks off today and runs through July 31, the traditional end of the summer session for the school district. The goal, Mors said, was to allow all students to return voluntarily to school summer activities, but only in situations in which that can be managed safely.
Activities are approved for those in grades 9-12, though some middle school students may be approved, he said.
“Any athlete that has a high-risk household contact — like a parent or a sibling on chemotherapy for example — should take extra consideration in whether or not they participate in any of our activities this summer,” Mors said. “We want all of our parents to understand that if they are uncomfortable sending their children to anything this summer, or a student decides not to attend because they are concerned about getting COVID-19, that is completely understandable and those students will not be penalized for it.”
There is extensive cleaning called for and masks will be used to reduce respiratory droplets. Coaches will be required to wear masks indoors; whether or not they wear masks outdoor will be up to them. Athletes have the option to wear masks, but it is not required.
Other precautions for the first phase of the plan include:
• Hand washing. Also, hand sanitizer will be provided where possible. Locker rooms will remain closed.
• Students must bring their own water, which should not be shared
• Students will be asked to leave one open parking stall between each vehicle, and congregating will not be allowed.
• Students will not exit their vehicles until signaled by the coaches, who will monitor students’ entry and exit to make sure that social distancing is maintained.
• No family or visitors will be allowed to attend open gym activities.
• Activities will be limited to one hour.
• Gatherings are limited to 10 people.
All athletes and coaches will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before each practice, but in order for the plan to work, everybody involved, including parents, coaches and athletes, should not show up if they are sick, he said.
“If an individual travels to a place considered a COVID-19 hot spot, it’s important that they let the head coach know,” Mors said. “A quarantine is possible, but we will refer that to our medical experts if that happens.”
Each phase will be reevaluated about every 14 days. Based on what health-care professionals are saying about the virus, YSD may move to phase two, with more relaxed rules, on June 30. Phase three would be a return to business as usual, Mors said.
The school district’s plan is subject to change or shutdown without notice, depending on the conditions in the community associated with the novel coronavirus.
HONORING GREENEWAY
Pogany made a brief appearance at Monday’s meeting to thank Greeneway for her years of service on the ASBSD board.
“Kathy is leaving our ASBSD board, and she’s been just such a tremendous board member,” he said. “When we’ve asked Kathy to help us with everything from consulting on finances to helping with advocacy, she just jumps into it.”
Greeneway said that leaving the ASBSD board was a tough decision.
“The time that I spent with your board was great,” she said. “I loved standing up for students across the whole state, taking that to Pierre and making our voices heard.”
Also, Greeneway said she gained valuable knowledge that she brought back to the Yankton School Board.
“Kudos to you and your staff for all that you do for education across South Dakota,” she said.
BUILDING AND REPAIR PROJECTS
Valnes reported that the application to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for disaster recovery to help with damage to the YHS parking lots caused by the 2019 flooding has been denied.
“Both the parking lots have been denied,” he said. “FEMA came out and said a lot of the asphalt projects — no matter what they were — are being denied, and we are in that category with the asphalt.”
YSD is still working with FEMA to address flooding damage to the track, which sustained damage in the flooding to one of its outside lanes, he said.
Other projects around the school district include:
• Carpet installation at the Summit Activities Center is done and continues at Yankton High School (YHS). Once complete, workers will continue at Yankton Middle School (YMS), and Beadle and Stewart elementary schools.
• Painting at YHS, YMS eighth-grade bathroom updates and odd jobs at CMTEA continue.
• The leaking YMS boiler has been repaired and flooding at Beadle Elementary School from Memorial Day weekend has been cleaned up, but damage is still being assessed.
