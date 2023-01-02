One Person Dies In Charles Mix County Crash

MARTY — One person died early Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash five miles east of Marty.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 42-year-old man was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle at 4:49 a.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.