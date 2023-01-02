One Person Dies In Charles Mix County Crash

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 8 to 12 inches of snow expected.