Generous Brush Strokes

Seeing the need of area senior citizens, a local business owner is planning a charity event that he hopes will inspire others to help veterans and the elderly.
Randy Wolford, owner of Yankton Painting, recently announced that, in partnership with Sherwin Williams, his company will paint the exterior of a home for a veteran or senior for free this fall.
Nominations may be sent to yanktonpainting@gmail.com by Aug. 31. Wolford’s team will review the nominations and select a winner during the first week of September. The painting project is expected to begin in mid-September, with Sherwin Williams donating the paint.
The age of the home doesn’t matter, he said, adding that it could be 100 years old or 15 years old, but the home must be within a 50-mile radius of Yankton to qualify.
“I want to try to plan it so it’s the last exterior (job) of the season, a good feeling going into the wintertime, a feel-good story for everybody,” Wolford told the Press & Dakotan. “Hopefully, it’s contagious.”
Wolford, who has operated Yankton Painting since 2018, said that, though he wouldn’t expect anyone to paint another’s home, this is a way he can help others.
Spreading good news about the ways in which people are there for each other can inspire others to help in their own ways, Wolford said.
“Somebody’s thinking like, ‘Hey, he did this, maybe I’ll go do that,” Wolford said. “’Maybe, I’ll just go sweep somebody’s driveway or cut your lawn for free.’”
The idea to donate a free exterior paint job started this past winter when the Yankton area received several heavy snows. After one big snow event, Wolford made an offer of free snow removal for veterans and seniors via social media, he said.
“The response that I got, the need, was overwhelming,” Wolford said. “So, I’m like, ‘What can I do with my business to help somebody out?’ I came up with this idea and got a pretty good response so far.”
Many of the seniors and veterans Wolford has learned about are in similar predicaments, he said.
“What I’ve seen a lot is, the husband and wife work their whole lives and now they are living off of fixed incomes,” Wolford said. “A couple of people told me the amounts, and one was $22,000 (the couple) had to live off of — the two of them — per year.”
Painting a house can cost from $5,000-$10,000, he said.
“So, what happens is, their properties get let go, so they can pay for their medications or whatever comes up — life,” Wolford said. “The house isn’t going to fall (apart) without paint on it, but it loses its value and it loses curb appeal. If I could, I’d go paint them all.”
The number of veterans without help with snow removal also struck a chord with Wolford.
“I just had a hard time understanding how (that happens to) somebody who served our country and maybe went to war,” he said. “We can do better. We can help them out.”
Wolford said he views this sort of assistance as lending a hand up rather than a handout.
“Good things always come back around, and it’s a good feeling and a good reason to get up in the morning,” he said.
