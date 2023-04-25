Generous Brush Strokes
Randy Wolford, owner of Yankton Painting, is partnering with Sherwin Williams to paint the exterior of a home of a veteran or senior citizen for free this fall.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Seeing the need of area senior citizens, a local business owner is planning a charity event that he hopes will inspire others to help veterans and the elderly.

Randy Wolford, owner of Yankton Painting, recently announced that, in partnership with Sherwin Williams, his company will paint the exterior of a home for a veteran or senior for free this fall.

