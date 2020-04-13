MMC Numbers On The Rise

Touchdown, Lancers!
Even before playing its first game, the new Mount Marty College football program has made the school a winner in one aspect, according to school officials.
The new sport has helped fuel an apparent enrollment boom, but the school anticipates growth across the board, the officials add.
“Our freshman applications are running 50 percent ahead of last year, while transfer applications are running 27 percent ahead of last year,” said Katie Harrell, MMC vice president for student success.
“We’re seeing growth in our European markets for freshmen (applications), and we’re seeing consistent growth in our regional areas — South Dakota and Nebraska — for freshmen and transfers.”
In one of the success stories, Mount Marty has enrolled more Yankton High School graduates remaining close to home, MMC Marketing Director Kelsey Freidel Nelson said.
“I think this has been the largest number of incoming students from Yankton in the last six years,” she said.
In anticipation of its projected growth, the Catholic, Benedictine college — which officially becomes Mount Marty University on July 1 — plans to open a new 96-bed residence hall and a new fieldhouse this fall.
In a YouTube video, Chad Altwine, MMC vice president of operations, provided a “virtual” tour of the residence hall under construction. The living areas feature private suites and amenities.
“We’re on track to having it done for the fall semester, and we’re looking forward to showing it to everybody when it’s done,” Altwine said.
The new residence hall became necessary for accommodating larger student numbers, Freidel Nelson said.
“We aren’t moving students out of other parts of campus. We need the additional room for our capacity to handle more students,” she said. “We have our growing enrollment, we’re adding the football program and we still have the other needs for our campus and its facilities.”
The Lancers compete in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).
The football program has generated a great deal of interest in Yankton, which has a rich tradition and passion for the gridiron, according to MMC Athletic Director Chris Kassin.
“I receive the most questions about the status of our football program. Coach (Mike) Woodley knows how to build a winning program, and we’re seeing that happen before our eyes,” Kassin said. “We’re excited to bring our first football student-athletes to campus this fall and watch them prepare for the rigors of a full GPAC schedule in 2021.”
Woodley formerly served as head coach at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. He launched the school’s new football program, molding a NAIA powerhouse including the 2013 national title with a 14-0 record.
Starting Mount Marty’s new football program in the midst of a pandemic would seem daunting. However, Woodley and Assistant Coach John Michaletti have drawn up a large list of prospects, Kassin said.
“Coach Woodley’s past success and vision for the program are attractive to potential student-athletes,” the athletic director said. “We’re working toward bringing in enough football recruits in the fall to have productive work-outs.”
The football team isn’t the only athletic program enjoying recruitment success, Kassin said.
“The Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse and the renovations to Cimpl Arena, funded by a generous gift from the Bender family, have helped our recruiting efforts immensely,” he said. “We now have the ‘wow’ factor that potential students are seeking.”
The ability to see the new and renovated facilities come to fruition has sparked interest among prospective students, Kassin said.
“It has been fun to watch our programs recruit with the new and renovated facilities to show prospective student-athletes,” he said. “All of our programs will benefit, but I would keep an eye on our track teams.”
President Marc Long has said he wants to grow the college’s enrollment, which now stands at 739 students, according to the GPAC website. Besides its Yankton campus, Mount Marty also offers programs at Watertown and Sioux Falls.
The current growth occurs at a time of challenging recruitment efforts because of COVID-19. Traditional tools for reaching students — such as visiting homes, schools, regional admissions fairs and athletic contests — have been eliminated. Even campus visits and tours are tightly regulated, if used at all.
In addition, schools have generally moved to online classes and postponed or cancelled sports and other activities. The loss of those venues has affected recruiting opportunities.
On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has opened up new avenues, Freidel Nelson said. Students whose schools are closed are now spending more time at home using virtual campus visits to focus on their college choices.
“We’re seeing a shift to (high school) seniors really focusing on a lot of research on their college selection process,” she said. “That makes sense, because they’re spending a lot of time sitting at home in front of their computers during their own school cancellations.”
In response, the MMC marketing and admissions efforts are targeting technology-savvy prospective students, Freidel Nelson said.
“We’re working on projects that are bringing them a lot of things not only virtually, but also we are working with more things visual, more videos,” she said.
“We’re bringing the campus to the students via videos and photos. Our approach is much more visual. The athletic department is doing a lot of recruitment for athletes, including the new football program.”
The virtual outreach will complement, not replace, other efforts, Harrell said. Mount Marty will continue to emphasize the personal approach, but the pandemic has forced — for now — a different method of outreach, she said.
When it comes to recruiting, the Lancer athletic department hasn’t taken its foot off the gas even amidst challenging times, Kassin said.
“Coaches are continuing their recruitment efforts and using virtual tools for campus tours, faculty visits and other events,” he said. “Potential student and student-athlete response is actually higher than a normal year since these individuals are learning from home and not participating in spring athletics.”
In terms of enrollment goals, Long has said he wants to see total enrollment surpass 1,000 students in the near future.
In that respect, changing the name to Mount Marty University represents more than a name change, he told the Press & Dakotan during a press conference. The school wants to emphasize its graduate programs and appeal to more international students.
Harrell looks for the current uptick in enrollment to continue. “New buildings, programs, and even a name change build momentum but it is the faculty, staff and students that keep that momentum going,” she said.
The momentum has continued despite the pandemic, Harrell said.
“The current situation in the community has required us to think outside of the box,” she said. “The team has embraced this to maintain and continue the enrollment growth.”
The MMC admission and athletic staff have adapted well to what remains very trying times, Kassin said.
“Mount Marty is blessed with talented coaches and admissions representatives who have positioned us to have a great recruiting year,” he said. “The care these professionals exhibit to potential student-athletes is easily apparent, whether it is an on-campus visit or a virtual tour.
“We’re excited about bringing in this class that will graduate from Mount Marty University.”
The message — and the momentum — are continuing and growing, Freidel Nelson said.
“Mount Marty is where it’s at right now, and people are responding to it,” she said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.