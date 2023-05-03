The final day of classes in the Yankton School District (YSD) will be different for seniors and fifth-year students this year.
Recently, the school district announced that the last day of classes will be Wednesday, May 24. This reflects the three days of class added by the Yankton School Board at its March meeting to make up for some of the time lost to snow days this term.
