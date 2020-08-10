Incidents
• A report was received at 3:20 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Locust St.
• A report was received at 6:31 p.m. Friday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:26 a.m. Saturday of an assault on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 6:01 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Broadway Ave. A male individual was refusing to leave a business after refusing to wear a mask.
• A report was received at 7:42 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 1:04 p.m. Sunday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 12:15 a.m. Monday of a fight in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:06 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 2:13 a.m. Monday of an assault on Memory Lane.
• A report was received at 2:21 a.m. Monday of an assault on Ferdig Ave.
• A report was received at 4:24 a.m. Monday of the theft of ice cream on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 1:07 p.m. Monday of an assault on Walnut St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7 a.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton County.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:52 p.m. Saturday of vandalism on Marine Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:30 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Hidden Hollows Dr.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.