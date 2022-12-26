In a fitting end to the year, Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. gave back to the Yankton community by donating $5,000 to the United Way of Yankton. The clinic has been a supporter of the organization for many years.
“Our physicians recognize the importance the United Way has on our community through the many programs they offer to the citizens of our area,” says Becky McManus, CEO of Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. She continues, “We are grateful for the United Way and the work they do.”
