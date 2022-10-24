Emerging technologies could assist in lengthening the lifespans of the nation’s reservoirs plagued by sedimentation. The Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC) invites the public to learn more about one approach from Mazdak International Inc., during a free webinar Friday, Oct. 28, beginning at 11 a.m. central.
Mazdak International, Inc., of Sumas, Washington, was a finalist in the Guardians of the Reservoir Prize Competition and captured the Innovation Award in September with its slurry pulsejet engine. Baha Abulnaga and David Dibley of Mazdak developed this new technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.