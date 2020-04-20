VERMILLION — Vermillion Mayor John “Jack” Powell passed away at his home Monday morning after battling cancer for over five years.
His wife, Lisa Ketcham, informed the Vermillion Plain Talk of his death late Monday morning. City Manager John Prescott told somber aldermen of his death during the city council’s Monday noon meeting.
Powell, a retired University of South Dakota professor, had served the City of Vermillion for nearly 20 years as both a member of the City Council and as mayor. He was in the midst of his third term as mayor.
He had planned to resign as mayor at Monday night’s City Council meeting and publicly read this letter that he had drafted on April 14:
“Dear Vermillion City Council, City Administration, City Staff, Partner Organizations, and Vermillion Citizens:
“As many of you may be aware, I have been dealing with some significant health issues for the past five and a half years. I have been very fortunate, blessed, and thankful to have world-class medical care and cutting-edge treatment through the collaborative efforts of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, Sanford Health in Vermillion, and the Olson Medical Clinic in Vermillion. In addition, the loving care, concern, and support from my wife, family, friends, professional colleagues, and members of this community has been truly incredible and invaluable to me on this journey.
“We have successfully managed to overcome many unique challenges and to beat many odds along the way. We have come to a point in which my situation is medically incurable, further treatment options are limited, and my ability to physically rebound from treatment is increasingly challenging.
“As a result, I feel that I am no longer able to effectively continue to lead the City of Vermillion as Mayor, and would ask that you accept my resignation at the next City Council meeting on April 20, 2020. While this decision has not been an easy one to make, I am confident that the City of Vermillion will carry on and continue to flourish with the very capable City Council members, City Administration, and City Staff who are in place.
“I am very proud of all that we have achieved together during my ten years (two and a half terms) as Mayor and my ten years of service as a City Council representative prior to that. I am honored and blessed to have served this great community. My wife and I will continue to do all that we can to support the City of Vermillion and our citizens. We wish you the very best always.”
Sincerely,
Mayor John “Jack” Powell (and wife Lisa Ketcham)”
This is a developing story.
