South Dakota’s total number of positive COVID-19 tests rose to 2,147 Saturday, an increase of 107 cases.
One new case was reported in Yankton County, bringing its total up to 26.
Also, Turner County reported two new cases, bringing it to 15 known cases, and is now classified as having minimal/moderate community spread. The county has recorded nine new positive tests in the past week and has 10 active cases overall.
Union County reported a new positive test and now has recorded 12 known cases.
The number of total hospitalizations during the pandemic rose to 128, an increase of four from Friday. There are 61 people currently hospitalized.
The number of recovered cases stood at 1,223 as of Saturday.
The state’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 10.
Meanwhile, Nebraska recorded three more deaths Friday, giving it a total of 50.
The state also reported 289 new cases Friday, bringing its number of known cases to 2,421.
Nebraska saw a total to 629 new cases Thursday and Friday, which represents almost 26% of its total positive tests since the state’s first cases were reported on March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.