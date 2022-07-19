LAKE ANDES ---- The sign above the room says “Principal,” but don’t expect to find the school administrator there.
A former Andes Central School District building has gained new life as the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement Center, according to Acting Police Chief William Blevins.
“The former principal’s room is now our communications center,” he said, pointing to the two women taking and relaying messages.
The quiet of the law enforcement center marks a far cry from the former bustling atmosphere of the school. However, the building became vacant when the high school students moved to a new addition adjoining the elementary and middle school for a single campus in January 2019.
At a June 1, 2021, special meeting, the Andes Central school board accepted the Yankton Sioux Tribe’s offer to purchase the former middle school/high school building for the appraised value of $90,000.
Blevins has worked with the Yankton Sioux police department since May 2021. Converting and moving into the new law enforcement center has only been one adjustment for him.
“I’ve been the acting police chief for a week,” he said earlier this month. “It’s been a new experience.”
Blevins noted the new law enforcement center provides much more room than the former site at the White Swan Community Center near Lake Andes.
“You don’t have to be worried about moving from one place to another. At White Swan, we were part of the community center, at the back end of the building,” he said. “We didn’t have much space. We had the dispatcher, and we had an area for two laptops with docks and a desk.”
The new headquarters covers an entire block. Besides the signage at the entrance, the interior includes the police department’s insignia on the wall and on the floor, reflecting the tribal heritage.
“We updated the building with controlled access and some environmental things,” Blevins said. “Other than some painting, new trash cans and pop machines, there really hasn’t been a lot of remodeling.”
The communications center on the ground floor doesn’t contain 911, but it does handle calls and takes incoming messages from the Charles Mix County dispatch center. The second story, which is off limits to visitors, houses the rooms where officers can handle paperwork and other duties.
“Here at Lake Andes, we have nine officers, including myself acting as chief of police, a lieutenant, two sergeants and the rest as patrol offices. It’s nice to have your own workspace,” Blevins said.
“There is a lot of room, especially for a law enforcement agency. We don’t have a jail, so if we have prisoners, we take them directly to the Wagner BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs) corrections facility in Wagner.”
The gymnasium has been retained for public use, if desired, Blevins said.
“We arranged to have the floor redone. We use the gym for basketball. Sometimes we have open gym,” he said. “We have these doors locked between the gym and law enforcement center, so the public doesn’t have easy access from one part to the other.”
For Blevins, the new Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement Center marks the latest highlight in his career.
After his discharge from the military, a then-Santee Sioux police officer encouraged Blevins to enter law enforcement. Blevins took the advice and started working in April 2016 with the Santee Sioux police department in northern Knox County, Nebraska.
Now, the two men work together at the law enforcement center in Lake Andes.
Blevins spoke of his bond with the officer, who he declined to identify for safety reasons.
“He’s the reason I got into law enforcement,” Blevins said. “He’s like a brother from another mother. We worked together for six years, and when these two positions opened up, we both applied and were hired the next day.”
Blevins explained his philosophy in guiding the Yankton Sioux tribal police.
Patrolling plays a major role in covering the Yankton Sioux traditional homeland, which covers a large area, he said. The officers have their responsibilities and follow procedures, but they also have the flexibility and judgment to handle any situation that arises, he added.
“I don’t micromanage my officers,” he said. “We’re all adults here, not children.”
The tribal police force handles a wide range of calls, Blevins said.
“We have the disagreements between people, and we handle domestic calls to houses,” he said. “Our officers try to de-escalate situations, like any other law enforcement agency.”
The Yankton Sioux police force also works with the South Dakota Highway Patrol and other agencies on accidents and for other needs.
The southern part of Charles Mix County contains a checkerboard of tribal and non-tribal lands, which creates some jurisdiction issues, Blevins said. However, law enforcement takes a cooperative approach, he added.
“We work well together with other agencies,” he said. “If they need help, we show up for them. If we need help, they show up for us.”
The working relationship took on a new dimension last year. The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a June 2021 decision ruling that tribal law enforcement officers can temporarily detain and search non-Indian suspects traveling in Indian Country.
“The Supreme Court gave us back power for detainments, which helps with interagency cooperation a lot,” Blevins said.
Despite the new building and his new assignment, Blevins maintains very definite ideas on building trust with the public they serve.
“Our office is very visible. It’s very important to have community policing,” he said. “Besides providing law enforcement for a community, you need to have that image and relationship with the public, and community policing ties in with it.”
———
To reach the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement Center, dial (605) 487-7500.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.