100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 19, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 19, 1947
• The final phase of the campaign to raise $100,000 for the Yankton College field house will be launched next Monday, Feb. 24, when a selected group of solicitors will make a concentrated four-day effort to contact approximately 300 potential donors in the city and bring the drive to a successful conclusion.
• At the regular meeting of Ernest Bowyer post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, held at the clubrooms Tuesday night, members voted against sponsoring a city amateur baseball team during the coming season. In 1945 the VFW post sponsored the Yankton Merchants club which competed in the Missouri Valley league, but this year the post decided to confine their effort to sponsorship of junior-junior baseball.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, February 19, 1972
• Two Yankton Senior High band members have been chosen to represent YHS at the All-State Band which will perform March 24-25 in Rapid City. Lori Watchhorn with her contra-bass clarinet and Dan Gehring with his drums will represent Yankton. Bob Braastad is an alternate trumpet player from YHS.
• This week’s portrait winners in the 7th annual Jaycettes Baby Picture Contest are Christopher Drotzman, son of Mr. & Mrs. John Drotzman of Yankton , Jonathon Nedved, son of Richard Nedved and the late Ann Nedved of Yankton, Ginger Sue Grimm, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Leon Grimm of Bloomfield, NE, Todd Anthony Leibel, son of Mr. & Mrs. Leroy Heibel of Yankton, Amy Brunkow daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Bill Brunkow of Springfield, SD and Paula Thorp, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Don Thorp of Des Moines, IA. The winners will pick up their prizes from the appropriate businesses.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 19, 1997
• More than 50 farm displays, exhibitors and educational demonstrations are being planned for this year’s Yankton Mall Farm Show. In its 27th year, the show has expanded and has new sponsors. The theme of the show is “Sun Up To Sun Down” and offers demonstrations for all aspects of a typical farming day.
• There are 14 fifth graders at Volin School and 18 sixth graders at Gayville School receiving Drug Awareness Resistance Education. The D.A.R.E. program is a first for the Gayville-Volin School District and the Yankton County Sheriff Office.
