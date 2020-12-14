The annual Yankton Christmas Bird Count (CBC) will be held on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. This CBC be conducted under a limited contact protocol. This protocol is also in alignment with National Audubon Society’s guidelines.
The following changes will take place this year:
• Carpooling will be different than in the past with only groups in a car together that are in currently in a family or friend pod. You should be able to socially distance on your hikes and other time in the field, but if socially distancing is not possible, everyone should have a mask available.
• There will be no lunch get-together at noon. Bring your own lunches for eating in the field. Several fast-food restaurants in Yankton are open for drive-in purchases only.
• No assembly for compilation at end of day.
• Reports can be sent to 1947rogerd@gmail.com or you can email your eBird trip report for the day directly from eBird if you use that app.
If you would like to participate, use the email above or call 605-660-6247.
