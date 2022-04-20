South Dakota’s COVID-19 death toll rose above the 2,900 mark Wednesday as three new deaths were reported in the weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities pushed the state pandemic toll to 2,901. There were no new deaths reported in the Yankton area.
The state recorded 167 new COVID infections (+40 from last week), while active cases dropped to 412 (-4), the lowest level since July 21.
Other statistics from Wednesday included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Currently hospitalized: 38 (-9); new hospitalizations: 3;
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations — none;
• New Area S.D. Cases (+9) — Charles Mix County, +4; Douglas County, +1; Turner County, +1; Union County, +1; Yankton County, +2;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (25) — Bon Homme County, 0 (0 change from last week); Charles Mix County, 5 (+1); Clay County, 3 (-1); Douglas County, 1 (+1); Hutchinson County, 3 (-2); Turner County, 2 (+1); Union County, 6 (-2); Yankton County, 5 (+2).
In the DOH’s update of community spread across the state, Bon Homme, Clay and Union counties rated at low spread; Charles Mix, Hutchinson and Yankton counties were at moderate spread; and Douglas and Turner counties were at high spread.
Here is the DOH’s weekly update of educational institutions across the state:
• Grades K-12 — 7 cases reported last week (April 10-16), up one from the previous week;
• Colleges, Universities and Technical Schools — 3 cases reported last week, up one from the previous week.
