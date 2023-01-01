Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.