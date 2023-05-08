BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University hosted the centennial celebration of Little International from March 31-April 1 at the Animal Science Arena in Brookings.
Little International, or “Little I,” is a two-day agricultural exposition planned, organized and implemented by SDSU students. Little “I” has a long tradition of providing 4-H, FFA and collegiate students with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge by competing in judging contests, livestock showmanship competitions and livestock fitting challenges.
This year, over 160 collegiate students competed in horse, sheep, lamb lead, goat, dairy, beef and swine contests at this year’s event. Interested students who wanted to compete in Little International, attended the Livestock Drawing on Feb. 8. Students indicated their species interest on registration cards, and then names were drawn and species were assigned to interested students. Dairy and beef species showmen were able to start working with their animals three weeks prior to the event, while the remaining species had two weeks in which to prepare for the competition. Exhibitors either showed in the novice or experienced category and all species, excluding swine, competed in fitting and showmanship contests.
Due to weather, all career development contests held for FFA and 4-H students were canceled; however, showmanship and fitting contests for collegiate students ran with an altered schedule.
To celebrate the 100th year, numerous events were added such as a Chili Cook-off, Alumni HighPoint Contest, and Alumni Round Robin. The South Dakota Agricultural Heritage Museum held a joint exhibit opening and Little I Centennial social on April 1 to unveil the newest exhibit celebrating 100 Years of Little I.
Area results and awards from the collegiate contests were as follows:
• Experienced Beef Fitting Results: 2nd — Jaxon Schrag, Marion.
• Experienced Sheep Fitting Results: 3rd — Emma Heine, Vermillion.
• Novice Dairy Fitting Results: 6th — Hannah Braaten, Olivet.
• Experienced Beef Showmanship Results: 2nd — Jaxson Schrag, Marion.
