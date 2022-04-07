Mount Marty University (MMU) will host its annual Business Community Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday, April 12. The interdenominational prayer breakfast will include a presentation by Archbishop Thomas Gullickson, retired former Papal Nuncio (Ambassador) to Ukraine, the Caribbean, and Switzerland.
Born in Sioux Falls, Gullickson’s 30-plus years of diplomatic service to the Roman Catholic Church has taken him around the world and back to his hometown for retirement.
Following four years of theology at the Gregorian University in Rome, Gullickson was ordained to the priesthood in 1976 for the Diocese of Sioux Falls. He returned to Rome for a doctorate in canon law before entering the Church’s diplomatic service in 1985. He has served in Rwanda, Austria, then-Czechoslovakia, Jerusalem and Germany.
He was consecrated a bishop in 2004 and sent as papal nuncio (ambassador) to the Caribbean from 2004 to 2011. He was then moved to serve as nuncio to Ukraine in 2011 and Switzerland and Lichtenstein in 2015 until his retirement in 2020.
“We’re so honored to host Archbishop Gullickson at Mount Marty University,” says Jamison Rounds, assistant professor and Department Chair of Business who is coordinating the breakfast. “His experience in the Ukraine will be especially insightful and timely. We hope the business community will join us.”
Open to the public, the Business Community Prayer Breakfast will run from 7-8 a.m. April 12 in the Roncalli Center Main Dining Room on MMU’s Yankton campus. There is a cost for the breakfast buffet, which can be paid by cash or check. Attendees can RSVP by calling 605-668-1542 or emailing Jennifer.donner@mountmarty.edu.
This event is sponsored by the Benedictine Leadership Institute and the Mount Marty Business Program.
