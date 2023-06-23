The Yankton Contact Center’s food pantry is undergoing significant operational improvements beginning in July.
As usual, the Contact Center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; however, starting next month, the food pantry doors will only be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
During those three days only, the pantry will be offering clients a new way to get food and other essentials from the pantry. Clients can shop and select the necessary items for their families, with each item having a limit based on the family size. For example, a family of one to three may not get as many supplies as a family of four to six.
The Contact Center’s staff will be busy focusing on other programs on Mondays and Wednesdays, and the food pantry services will not be open on those two days.
Thanks to the generosity of the Benedictine Sisters, the Contact Center has acquired a new refrigerator and freezer that will enable them to offer healthier and fresher options, including in-season fruits, veggies and proteins.
“All of these important changes will benefit our clients and volunteers, giving our clients more freedom to choose healthy options that meet their specific needs,” the Contact Center said in a press release. “Our volunteers will be providing a valued service helping you on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.”
