CASES DISPOSED: JAN. 8-14, 2022
Gabriel Dunkel, 500 E. 8th St., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Ido Jama Hurre, Egan, Minn.; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $758.50; License revoked for two years; Jail sentence of 41 days with 1 day credit; Probation two years; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by indictment.
Amber Bagola, 110 W. 3rd St., Apt. 204, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; No driver’s license; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges.
Darin Wieseler, Sioux City, Iowa; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Sierra Broussard, Sioux Falls; No driver’s license; $120; Speeding on other roadways; $85.
Ashley Rene Duvall, 130 Par Ln., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Rodney Joseph Frick, 1711 Capitol St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Larry Dean Ryken, 106 Jerry St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Steven Williams, 2200 Green St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 courts costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Cory Vrooman, 2911 Douglas Ave., $406, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Kyle Camryn Determan, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Austin Becker, Hartington, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Steven Greggory Sage, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 308, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Mason Victor Schlunsen, Tea; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
William Bryan Wysuph, 3206 W. 11th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tyler Louis Kozak, Viborg; Fail to report accident to police officer; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop after accident w/unattended vehicle; $132.50.
James L. Crowe, 314 W. 4th St., Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Shaylanna Lewis, 1214 Whiting Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Hunter Tao Techemang, 1310 W. 30th Street, Apt. 208, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $320; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
D.J. Steckelberg, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Randolph Werner Heisinger, 903 W. 15th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Garrett Liam Everitt, Westminster, Colo.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Brett Cramblett, Gayville; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Shaylanna Lewis, 1214 Whiting Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Tomas Acosta-Alvarez, 709 Pine Street; Driving under influence-1st offense; $690.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Angel Rose Green, 500 Douglas Ave., Apt. 7, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 3 days credit; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Theresa A. Novak, 2500 Douglas Ave. #3, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Haylin Padron Labrador, 121 Privet St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Tiffany Lemon, 1304 First St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Steve Leorge Guest, Kennebec; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Derrold J. Waltner, Freeman; Left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way; $132.50.
James Donald Sedlacek, Onalaska, Wis.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Carolyn Sue Holtmeyer, 2400 Douglas Ave. $64, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $491.41; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Sara Lynn Addengast, 401 Douglas #1, Yankton; No SD registration in possession of SD carrier; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; License revoked for 90 days.
Chelsey D. Lynde, 123 Mulligan Dr. Lot 7, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Steven Linn Patterson, Wagner; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $412.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and 7 days credit.
Greg Allen Ryken, 114 Dew Drop Ln., Yankton; Speeding on interstate highway; $117.50.
Carolyn Sue Holtmeyer, 2400 Douglas Ave. #64, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $478.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Calissa Steinberg, 410 Capitol St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $687.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jerome Ray Kostal, Tyndall; Seat belt violation; $25.
