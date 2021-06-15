CASES DISPOSED: JUNE 1-4, 2021
Robert Duchene, St. Helena, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kristine Kay Madsen, Wakonda; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $310; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Sidney Hough, Church Point, La.; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $696.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint.
Kirk Olsen, Coleridge, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $650.50.
Bryan Vernon Hess, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle; $204.50.
Kyle Kelly, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Shannon Cwach, 3307 Aurora St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Catrina Marie Bochman, Utica; Municipal speeding in school zone; $111.50.
William Morris, 816 East 8th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Recharged by information.
Justine Larae Waterbury, 815 Picotte, Apt. 8, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Ryan Kraft, 308 Donohoe Blvd., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Alexandra Victoria Nelson, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Roxanne Baisden, Arrington, Tenn.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Maria Beekley, 905 W. 8th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Andrew Dennis Johnson, 802 E. 13th #10, Yankton; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mark Nicolas Tacke, 401 Douglas Ave., Apt. 5, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Piper, 802 E. 13th Street, Apt .16, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Richard Wright, 204 W. 11th Street, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Rachel Leigh Folde, Sioux Falls; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Rosena Lou Hoogshagen, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Janet Reigle, Stanton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Maureena Jean Vornhagen, Kearney, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
William Chase Morris, 816 East 8th Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ruslan Feimer, 43118 SD Highway 52, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Greg Vincent Evans, Brainerd, Minn.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Tyler Kraft, 308 Donohoe Blvd, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Michala R. Hauger, 711 W. 4th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Spencer M. Humphrey, Avon; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for 1 year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Seat belt violation; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Paola Alejandra Vega Nares, 2400 Douglas Ave. Lot 55, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Luis Angel Velazquez, 1514 College St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Richard A. Sandrock, Hartington, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jacob Daniel Larson, 1203 W. 11th St, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Domonick Harris, 914 Locust St., Yankton; Overdriving road conditions; $132.50.
Alanis Sully, 709 Cedar Street, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Matthew Louis Deneui, Chancellor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Azariah Fayas, 507 Pearl St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Rylee Smith, 2507 Valley Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Sarah Jo Zirpel, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Joseph Nikolas, 306 E. 5th Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Rebecca A. Picotte, 914 Mulberry Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; False report to authorities; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Jordan Pravecek, 802 W. 11th Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $600.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Blaine Robert Knutson, 500 Douglas Ave. #7, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $574.99; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years, 9 months suspended and 14 days credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by indictment; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Brian Robert Carda, 711 James Place, Yankton; PFD use required (child under 7 years of age); $122.50.
Deborah Ann Sage, 111 Terra Ln, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
