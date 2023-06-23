HURON — The South Dakota State Fair is introducing a new contest inviting people to share their creative talents and help decorate the South Dakota State Fair. Now through Aug. 11, participants can pick up trash cans from the South Dakota State Fair office to paint with themes related to the fair, 4-H, FFA, or agriculture. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place finishers.
“This is a fun way to brighten up the fairgrounds and keep our trash cans looking great,” says State Fair Manager Peggy Besch. “We look forward to seeing the trash can treasures participants create.”
The trash cans will be judged on Sept. 1, based on visual appeal and creativity. The first-place winner will receive $100, second place will receive $50, and third place will receive $25.
Entries can be made as a group or as an individual. All entries must be entirely paint based. No paper or 3D art will be allowed. The trash cans must be returned to the South Dakota State Fair by Aug. 18.
Official rules and the registration form can be found on the state fair website.
The 2023 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 4. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.