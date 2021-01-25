In a light report Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) reported 32 new COVID-19 infections, the smallest daily increase in more than six months.
Also, no new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,705.
The last time the state recorded the number of new cases that low was July 13.
Meanwhile, the numbers of new tests processed and individuals tested were below the state’s running average, which is typical for a Monday.
Locally, Yankton County reported no new cases, the first time the number of infections hasn’t risen since Sept. 9. Also, eight new recoveries were recorded, dropping the number of active cases to 67.
Also, Bon Homme County’s number of total cases was amended downward by 20 to 1,482 and the number of recoveries was adjusted down by 11 to 1,448. The county’s community-spread status was moved to the minimal category.
Area counties reporting new cases were Clay (3) and Turner (1) counties in South Dakota and Dixon County (2) in Nebraska. Also in Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday adjusted Cedar County’s case number down by five to 621 and Knox County’s number down by one to 792.
The DOH’s weekly COVID update on state educational institutions reported 125 new cases last week in grade K-12 schools, down from 177 the previous week. Overall, K-12 schools have recorded 10,327 total cases (7,723 students; 2,604 staff), with 10,146 recoveries. Meanwhile, the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools reported 40 new cases last week, down from 71 the previous week. That raised the total number of cases since August to 3,404 (2,910 students; 494 staff), with 3,353 recoveries.
On Monday, the University of South Dakota reported 17 active cases (10 students, 7 staff), down one from Friday. The number in isolation/quarantine was 27 (-6), with one reported on campus (no change).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Monday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 107,180 (+32: 22 confirmed, 10 probable);
• Active Cases — 3,678 (-327);
• Recoveries — 101,797 (+359);
• Hospitalizations — 6,201 ever hospitalized (+8); 161 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Testing — 832 new tests processed; 282 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 77,350 total vaccinations (+667); 59,129 new individuals vaccinated (+591).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Sunday reported 293 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths. The state toll remained at 1,879.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 187,147 (+293);
• Recoveries — 132,453 (+625);
• Hospitalizations — 5,682 ever hospitalized (+4); 392 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 4,612 new tests processed; 5,340 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 137,249 total vaccinations (+1,257).
