• On Sept. 13, 2022, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a belated single vehicle versus cow accident occurring approximately two miles east of Winnetoon. The accident investigation revealed Dean Overholt, 71, was operating a motor vehicle at about 55 mph eastbound on 875 Road, between 528 Avenue and 529 Ave, on Sept. 10, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m. Overholt stated a black cow quickly entered the roadway from the south. Overholt stated the front passenger side of his vehicle struck the head of the cow as he was unable to avoid the collision. Overholt later located the cow deceased and contacted the Knox County Sheriff’s Office regarding the incident. The deceased cow was located by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office just south of the intersection of 875 Road and 529 Avenue. The scene was processed for evidence and documented. The owner of the cow, Corey Horstmann, was notified of the incident.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.