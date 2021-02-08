100 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 9, 1921
• Water from the fire hydrants was being run today to clean off the accumulation of slush and snow on Third street.
• The opening of the Lenten season today, Ash Wednesday, was observed by the Catholic and Episcopal churches of Yankton with special services.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, February 9, 1946
• Three hogs belonging to Richard Machacek, 1411 West 12th street, were attacked viciously about the head and neck and killed in their pen sometime last night. Local police believe the attack was effected by dogs or possibly a wolf or coyote.
• Miss Doris Kingsbury, senior student at Yankton College, was crowned “Sweetheart of the Ball” last night at a formal dance held in Fiske assembly hall on the campus. The ‘Sweetheart Ball”, originated by the cadets several years ago, was sponsored this year by the men students of Yankton college.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 9, 1971
• Vermillion Chief of Police Merle Offerdahl was presented the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” plaque at the second annual Law Enforcement Night last night sponsored by Yankton Elks Lodge 994.
• A midwinter waterfowl survey conducted over South Dakota has revealed slightly fewer ducks, geese and swans wintering in the state compared to one year ago.
25 Years Ago
Friday, February 9, 1996
• While Thursday’s memorial service paid respect to Sgt. Donald Dugan for giving his life in Bosnia, those attending also remembered his rich military and personal life. An estimated 120 persons attended the service at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Dugan, a military science instructor at the University of South Dakota from 1992-95, died Saturday after apparently picking up ammunition which then exploded.
• Denny Everson, Yankton, was honored as outstanding alumnus by the South Dakota 4-H program at the Clover Classic basketball game and showcase program Jan. 27 at South Dakota State University.
