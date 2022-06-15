100 Years
Friday, June 16, 1922
• There is a slow current through the Grand Canal, the 1,000 foot ditch 20 to 30 feet wide and around six feet deep, eaten through the bar by the dredge that it might attain its present position in the Nebraska side slough. It is not fast enough to cut seriously, and it may have some effect in saving the rest of the bar. It is one of the places where the barefooted sandworkers find a good swimming home.
• The Mission Hill town well is finished and two carloads of water pipe are largely distributed and the ditcher has been speeding for three days digging a deep ditch down beyond the frost line. The whole equipment, tank and all will be in running order in about three weeks giving Mission Hill an adequate water system.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 16, 1947
• Gene Lull, state hospital employee and student pilot at the municipal airport here, was the first out of a recent class of students to qualify for his private pilot’s license. Lull was also the first of his class to solo. Raymond Cuka is another member of the class nearly ready to take his private pilot’s flight check.
• Twelve persons were injured, four of them critically, in a two-car collision at a side-road intersection on U.S. highway 81 four miles north of Yankton at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Ten of the victims required hospitalization at Sacred Heart Hospital.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 16, 1972
• A check at the Yankton County Clerk of Court’s office of names parents gave babies from May 1971-May 1972 found that Christopher or Kristopher was the most popular name for boys. Those running a close second were Michael and Chad. Michelle and Amy tied for first place among the girls’ names. Lisa came in second.
• Outstanding Tyndall Panther athlete Gary Schuurmans has signed a letter of intent to attend Yankton College next fall. Schuurmans, 6-1, 190 pounder, played an end on the football team, center in basketball, and was an outstanding hurdler for the Panther track teams.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 16, 1997
• The best female basketball players from Nebraska and South Dakota gathered together to battle for bragging rights on the court Saturday night at the Laddie E. Cimpl Arena to compete in the 1997 Nebraska-South Dakota All Star Game. Even though the Nebraska team won 91-76, the crowd of over 1,000 people was entertained by the game which was closer than what the final score showed.
• Sebastian “Dash” Daschle, father of Senate minority leader Tom Daschle, died early Saturday afternoon. He was 80. Daschle, a South Dakota Democrat, said he was with his father when he died at St. Luke’s Midland Regional Medical Center in Aberdeen.
