Handling Large Round Bales
Courtesy Photo

How can the weight of a large round bale become a deadly force?

Aaron Yoder, PH.D., Associate Professor, Department of Environmental, Agricultural & Occupational Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), says understanding the role center of gravity (CG) plays in handling bales that weigh between 500 and 2,500 pounds is a key element of avoiding a tractor or loader rollover.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.