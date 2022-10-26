CREIGHTON, Neb. — Avera has announced that Theresa Guenther is serving as the interim CEO of Avera Creighton Hospital. She began her tenure in late September.
Guenther will fill the role as the search is under way for a permanent replacement. The new CEO will oversee operations at both Avera Creighton Hospital and Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital.
Guenther has bachelors and graduate degrees from Wayne State College and has been at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for 20 years. Most of that time has been in the Quality Department. She currently serves as the vice president of Quality, the corporate compliance officer and also manages the medical staff office, wellness center, facilities, security, environmental services and nutrition services. Additionally, Guenther has administrative oversight for Heritage Manor Avera in Wakonda and Sunset Manor Avera in Irene.
She lives on an acreage in northeast Nebraska and, in her spare time, loves to garden, scrapbook and bake. She also enjoys boating and camping.
“In my role at Avera Sacred Heart, I’ve had the opportunity to work with the employees and providers at Avera Creighton Hospital over the years, so I’m familiar with what a great team they have in place. They have really welcomed me to the organization and the community,” Guenther said. “Between the hospital, clinic and nursing home, there is a lot of incredible work happening. I look forward to assisting our care teams as they continue to strive towards providing the highest quality of care for Creighton and the surrounding area.”
Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO for the Avera Sacred Heart region which includes Avera Creighton Hospital, said he is grateful to Guenther for providing interim leadership.
“Theresa has been a part of the senior leadership team at Avera Sacred Heart for many years and has a natural talent for analyzing problems and implementing solutions,” he stated. “I know she will do a great job at providing leadership and moving Avera Creighton forward during this time of transition.”
