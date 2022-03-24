From P&D Staff Reports
Changes previously announced to Yankton Transit’s routes from 7-9 a.m. take effect Monday, March 28.
All Jr. K–12th grade youth morning riders that were affected by the route change were notified via mail, as well as letters sent home with the children. Those affected lived within two blocks of a Yankton School District bus stop or the school they attended.
Preschool children will NOT be affected by this since there is no other transportation available to them.
Also, effective March 28, we will start taking medical, employment and shopping rides at a first come first serve basis. However, medical appointments must be scheduled for no later than 1 p.m.
This change will be in effect until the end of the school year, after which the situation will be reassessed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.