NIOBRARA, Neb. — On Tuesday, Sept. 1, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) will host an event to celebrate the opening of the Mormon Canal Bridge at Niobrara. With the opening of the new permanent bridge over the Mormon Canal, and repairs made to the bridge over the Niobrara River, full mobility has been re-established in the area.
This marks a major milestone in progress after the March 2019 flood event caused significant damage to the approach and girders of the bridge over the Niobrara, and completely washed out the bridge over the Mormon Canal. The temporary and permanent reconstruction of Highway 12 is one of the most complex flood recovery projects in the state.
NDOT Director Kyle Schneweis, Gov. Pete Ricketts, industry partners, and local stakeholders will make brief remarks.
This event is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.