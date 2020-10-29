CASES DISPOSED:
OCT. 10-16, 2020
George E. Berner, Emerson, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Daniel Paul Leber, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Travis Horned Eagle, 112 ½ W. 3rd St. Apt. 4, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50.
Joseph Eugene Thornton, 401 Maple St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $1606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 year suspended; Three years probation.
Jacob Thomas Coulson, 1009 W. 10th Street, Yankton; Aggravated eluding; $106.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 30 days credit; To run concurrent with count 1; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; $9,877.93; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 7 years suspended and 30 days credit; To run concurrent with count 2; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01.
Travis Horned Eagle, 112 ½ W. 3rd St. Apt. 4, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Window peeking; $396.50.
Angel Mitchell, 810 Birch Rd. Apt. 1, Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
John T. Dooley, 1204 Douglas, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sean Michael Ciciarelli, 1107 Summit St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50.
Jaden Beltz, 3019 Mary Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $500.
Travis Horned Eagle, 112 ½ W. 3rd St. Apt. 4, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $181.70; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended.
Daniel A. Rice, Senior, 709 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Theft by no account check-more $400; $1,134.99.
Chadwick William Wilson, 127 Par Lane, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Glenn Pattengale, Volin; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Fonda Knutson, Niobrara, Neb.; Theft by insufficient funds check; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Eric Alexander Dolan, Rapid City; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; $470.05; Theft by insufficient funds check-more $400; Recharged.
Olivia Joann Good Cane Milk, 2400 Douglas #3, Yankton; Disorderly conduct, $318.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged.
Lucy Mendoza, Avon; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $308.50.
Jacob Scott Mandel, 3111 W. 8th St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,230.50.
Thomas Hall, Sac City, Iowa; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $200.
Corth Kruse, Norfolk, Neb.; Over limit/unlawful possession paddlefish; $328.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.