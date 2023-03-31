Piano students of Sheila Peterson held their annual recital at St. John’s Lutheran Church on March 12.
Performing solos were Emrie Decker, Jase and Mya Dvoracek, Eden Goeken, Elizabeth Goeken, Carter Guenther, Annabelle and Melody Hunhoff, Diana Nelson, Eli, Kahlen and Kinley Peterson, and Claire and Meghan Scott. Performing duets were Eli Peterson and Sheila Peterson, and Annabelle Hunhoff and Sheila Peterson. Mya Dvoracek performed a piece she composed. Sheila Peterson played a piece composed by Cadynce McCloud.
