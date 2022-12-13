• Nicholas Hodgin, 38, Yankton, was arrested Monday on warrants for failure to appear and breach of conditions.
• Taylor Dominguez, 35, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Arturo Saucedo-Valdez, 45, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance.
