Mollet Music Set For Hall Of Fame Encore

A former local music store that struck a chord in South Dakota’s vibrant rock and roll scene is being recognized for the part it played.
Though now closed, Yankton’s Mollet Music opened its doors in 1969 after seeing a need for a music store in the community, according to the South Dakota Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association’s (SDRRMA) website.
“Part of our mission includes recognizing individuals, bands, venues and businesses that we felt made a significant impact in the history of rock ‘n’ roll in the state of South Dakota,” Brian Wheeler, SDRRMA president, told the Press & Dakotan, adding that he and many other musicians he knew frequently patronized the store. “We want to recognize (Lanning and Fran Mollet) for the achievements they made in their years as a music store.”
“The award was a surprise, but a nice one,” co-owner Lanning Mollet told the Press & Dakotan.
The Mollets said rock ‘n’ roll did not become a significant part of the business until the 1980s.
Lanning, a former band teacher, began with band instruments and organs and expanded into selling rock-style electric instruments and equipment, as well as offering music lessons.
“When I started the store, I knew that lessons would be a big part of it,” he said. “It was always in the back of my head that the more people you get playing instruments, the more instruments they need. It wasn’t a big concept, but it worked.”
Mollet found a guitar teacher that provided group lessons on site.
“At one time during that first year, I counted about 100 people taking lessons per week,” Mollet said. “Some of them went on with it; some of them didn’t. We’d get them started with some free lessons and we’d go from there.”
Over time, Mollet employees began giving private lessons on a variety of different electric instruments, he said.
“One day, we had a group of kids come in from Hartington. They were in about the seventh grade,” Mollet said. “They had one guitar and one amp and most everything was falling apart. They wanted to take lessons and start a band.”
The group specifically asked if they could get lessons not as individuals, but as a band.
“A couple of guys that worked for me were at Yankton College, one of them was an excellent guitar player, and they kind of rolled the idea around and said, ‘That’d be fun to try,’” he said. “We took those kids as a band — none of them played — and they just got things cooking quick.”
Soon, the group was playing at a local cafe and word got out about how they learned to play their instruments, Mollet said.
Mollet began offering group training for students who wanted to play together as a band.
“When the kids would come in, the first thing they would have to do is get a name for the band,” he said. “Then they’d go to school and say, ‘I’m in a band.’ ‘Well, what’s the name of the band?’ Well, they had a name for the band. Parents would hear them play in public a couple of times and they can’t believe it.”
Yankton Mall, where Mollet Music was located at the time, became a venue for any of those groups that wanted to play for an audience.
“When we had the store at the mall, Saturday afternoons, Sunday afternoons, there wasn’t much going on,” he said. “We’d put on a little concert with a group that wanted to be there, and they drew a lot of attention from other kids.”
“It was a part of business, and you just do it. You just deal with whatever the young people want to do,” added co-owner Fran Mollet.
The Mollets are planning on attending the ceremony, in Sioux Falls Saturday, though they admit they were surprised and a little bewildered by the honor.
“But it was fun,” Mollet said. “It was just a positive thing.”
