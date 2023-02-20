PIERRE — More foster families are needed to care for South Dakota teens and support their families when conditions make it unsafe for youth to be at home. The teenage years are an important time in a young person’s development. Older youth need just as much love, attention, and security as younger children but are sometimes more difficult to place.

“You feel so alone and so unwanted, because people only see your age and the mistakes you’ve made,” says Cherokee, a young woman in Sioux Falls who was once a teen in foster care. “They don’t want to, or can’t, see that hurting kid hiding underneath.”

