The Yankton County Commission will hear the first reading of proposed amendments to Article 5 of the county zoning ordinance during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Additionally, feedback will be sought on proposed wheel tax rates, former county commissioner Bruce Jensen will address the board on hog barn taxes and the commission will discuss an employee wage freeze and also the Johnson Bridge.
The County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chamber of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocol and a livestream of the meeting will be available on the county’s YouTube channel.
