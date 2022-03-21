Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Demetrius Jackson, 40, Sioux Falls, was booked Friday on a federal hold for the U.S. Marshal Service.
• Andre Jones Jr., 25, Yankton, was arrested Friday for intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism, false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied), simple assault (domestic) and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Ian Huether-Bahm, 19, Viborg, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Andrew Evans, 40, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Roselyn Flood, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jeremy Bickett, 46, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for second-degree petty theft.
• Matthew Monarrez, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for violation of a protection order.
• Garrett Conn, 37, Crofton, Neb., was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, commission of a felony while armed and on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Cody Geuther, 26, Wakonda, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.
• Anterreo Welch, 32, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jerald Miner, 53, Yankton, was arrested Monday for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance, possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II and possession of drug paraphernalia.
