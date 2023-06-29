CASES DISPOSED:
JUNE 3-9, 2023
Scott Arnold Ludwig, 412 E 4th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Jesy Dahiren Herrera Castro, 306 ½ 5th St., Yankton; Registration of acquired motor vehicle; $132.50; No drivers license; $78.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Wayne Anthony Boula, 30653 US Highway 81, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
James L. Sturm, Rapid City; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
William R. Nowyer, Crofton, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Joshua Engel Sailer, 1311 National St., Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more than $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more than $400; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Recharged by information.
Dawn Marie McBride, Pierre; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $5,000 and less than $100.000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary – 3rd degree; $6,696.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 5 years suspended; Burglary – 3rd degree; Recharged by information; Burglary-2nd degree; Recharged by complaint/petition.
Jorge Luis Valdivia Morales, 1305 W 8th, Apt. 9, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint/petition; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Stephen M. Linn, Gretna, Neb.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Matthew Keith Stowe, 1110 Ferdig St., Bldg. 5, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Jimmy Michael Fletcher, Pierce, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $213.50.
Marc Michael Rupp, Wakonda; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Travis James Kiggins, Sioux Falls; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Christopher Michael Pinkelman, 2000 Burleigh St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kenny Izaguirre-Sorto, Columbus, Neb.; No drivers license; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Russell Irving Brandon, 2400 Douglas Ave., #62, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Kylen Nevin-Vares Swanson, Springfield; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Jatell Leann Lambert, 100 Robin St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50.
Jolene Mary Merkwan, 2405 W City Limits Rd., Apt. 313, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50.
Richard James Drapeaux, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 37, Yankton; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Jacob Beaudette, 104 Cottonwood Ln., Yankton; Right-turning vehicle required to keep right; $132.50.
Anthony Monclova, Scotland; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Mytao Emery Cournoyer, 2403 W City Limits Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Katelyn Nicole Ulmer, Tyndall; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Sophie Rose Montagne, 1017 Walnut Street, Apt. C9, Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor.
John Joseph Hickey, Juniata, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic bev container accessible in vehicle; $132.50; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Joshua Engle Sailer, 1311 National St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor/ Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Joshua Sailer, 1311 National St., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-2nd degree; $1,416.50; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years with 15 years suspended; 4 years probation; Burglary-2nd degree; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Recharged by information; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Recharged by information.
Heaven Neveah Rave, Niobrara, Neb.; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Emma McManaman, 2506 Douglas Ave., Apt. 2, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Krista Lynn Humpal, Tyndall; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
LH Brissette, Parkston; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Yesica Nereida Salazar, South Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Lance Michael Kotrous, 113 Richard St., Yankton; Disturbance of school; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint/petition; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by complaint/petition; Disturbance of school; Recharged by complaint/petition; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Recharged by complaint/petition; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Seth Brooks, 708 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; $132.50.
Stacie Jean White, 149 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Paul P. Hofer, Lennox; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Richard Niemiec, Sioux Falls; Overweight on axle, $194.50.
Chad Everett Sathe, 1700 Locust, #303, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Terri L. Alberts, Oakland, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Stanely Craig Lapointe, 412 E 4th St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Holden John Larsen, Tabor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by complaint/petition; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by information; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; P:ossession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Stanely Craig Lapointe, 412 E 4th St., Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; resisting arrest; Recharged by information; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; Recharged by information.
George P. Hofer, Lennox; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Ryan Matthew Chartier, 31110 Walleye Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25
Mathew Ryan Taylor, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Overweight on axle; $194.50.
Gregory Alen Faehnrich, Fairview; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Dieken Kage Bahm, Wakonda; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Ray Selwyn, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Emily Rose Janssen, 1114 Timberland Dr., Yankton; Left turning vehicle ailing to yield right of way; $132.50.
Justo Maragoto Otano, 1313 W 30th St., Apt. 0, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Reid Robert Oliver Lande, Beresford; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies: Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; $3,467.39; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 4 days credit.
Gavin Baine Yasat, Sioux Falls; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Misprision of felony; $596.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by complaint/petition; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint/petition; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Aaron Mathew Lemere, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Bryn Danielle Feight Kolberg, 2316 Valley Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50.
Angela Rose Jorgensen, Volin; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Anyia Lorine Teppo, Farson, Wyo.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sigmond Samuel Brandt, 1302 National St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Amy Autumn Elizabeth Brott, 120 Gregg St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 30 days suspended.
Reid Robert Oliver Lande, Beresford; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft – 1st degree-more than $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; $1,604.19; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended.
Christopher Gage Baldridge, 1409 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; No drivers license; $132.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by complaint/petition; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Kevin Daryl Henriksen, Wakonda; Seat belt violation; $25.
Steven George Guest, 300 E 6th St., Yankton; Passenger – use of marijuana – motor vehicle (M2); $178.50.
Donald Dennis Morrow, Norfolk, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $214.50; Medical card; $214.50.
Jeanne Marcella Breece, 1010 E 12th Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
