100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 2, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, September 2, 1948
• Hey, kids, don’t forget the big bicycle safety show at the city hall auditorium tomorrow afternoon at 3 o’clock. There’ll be movies, free pop for all, and you’ll get some luminous tape for your bike or motor scooter, so that you can be seen while riding at night.
• The Midwestern Air Circus of Flandreau will be brought to the Yankton municipal airport on Sunday afternoon, September 12, under the auspices of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, it was announced today by Allen Sparrowhawk and Ray Stanicek, co-chairmen of the Jaycees’ aviation committee. An air show approved by the Civil Aeronautics Authority, the Midwestern Air Circus has been performing this summer throughout South Dakota and nearby states.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, September 2, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 2, 1998
• The video release of the hit movie “Titanic” sailed into port at midnight Tuesday. Local stores in Yankton that handle the movie, both with rentals and sales, reported that the box office champion still has a full head of steam. On Cue, located at the Yankton Mall, opened the gates exactly at midnight in a special promotion featuring not only the sale of the video, but also several items of memorabilia surrounding the epic. The first 10 customers to purchase the video received a replica copy of the original Boston Globe, which was the first newspaper to run the story of the tragic ocean liner sinking in 1912.
• Brian Kortan shot a 21-under 195 to cruise to the victory in the Apple Creek Open, Aug. 28-30. The win moves Kortan, a Yankton grad, into second in the Dakotas Tour points standings behind Tim Hegna and third in winnings behind Hegna and money leader Patrick Moore, who won the Hillcrest Open last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.