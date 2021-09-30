PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem will recognize the achievements of businesses, individuals with disabilities and other South Dakotans for their contributions toward the employment of people with disabilities at the 2021 Governor’s Awards ceremony Oct. 5 at the Capitol Rotunda inside the South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre starting at 11 a.m. (CDT). This event is open to the public.
A reception will follow at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center, located at 920 West Sioux Avenue, in Pierre.
Noem will present seven awards for the following award categories:
• Outstanding Individual with a Disability;
• Outstanding Employee with a Disability;
• Outstanding Employer (3 award categories);
• Outstanding Transition Services;
• Distinguished Service.
The Governor’s Awards Ceremony annually recognizes people with businesses for their contributions towards the employment of people with disabilities. To see previous Governor’s Awards winners, visit https://dhs.sd.gov/rehabservices/govawards.aspx.
The Governor’s Awards ceremony is co-sponsored by the South Dakota Board of Vocational Rehabilitation, Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Statewide Independent Living Council and DHS.
If you need an accommodation to participate in the event, contact the South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) at 605-773-5990.
