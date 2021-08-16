VERMILLION — The 2021 Annual Banquet of the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company (VCDC) is set for Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tickets are now available for purchase. The public is encouraged to attend the banquet and help celebrate the accomplishments of the community.
The evening’s highlights will include the presentation of several awards, including the VCDC Community Leader of the Year, the Vermillion NEXT Young Professional of the Year, the VCDC Brick Awards, the Mayor’s Community Service Award, the United Way Volunteer of the Year Award and more.
This year, in place of a single keynote speaker, the VCDC has partnered with Plains Speaking People, an organization dedicated to sharing the stories of South Dakota.
Doors will open for a cocktail social hour at 5:00 pm. Dinner will begin at 6:15 pm, with the official program starting at 6:30 pm.
Invitations will soon be mailed to chamber members, Vermillion NOW! 3 investors, and other stakeholders of the VCDC. Returning the RSVP card will reserve a seat for you.
However, all are welcome to attend the event and tickets can also be obtained by contacting the VCDC office at 605-624-5571, or online at LiveVermillion.com.
