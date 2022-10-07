The Yankton Democratic Party will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Riverside Park shelter No. 3 (the big shelter between the baseball field parking lot and the river). They will be discussing campaign issues and upcoming campaign events.
Everyone is welcome, regardless of party of political persuasion.
