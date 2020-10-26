100 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 27, 1920
• The post office was receiving its winter supply of coal today, 60 tons being necessary to carry it through the cold weather.
• Concrete was being poured today for the foundations of the ladies’ rest room at the corner of Third and Walnut streets. The excavation has been completed to a depth of 12 feet, considerable sand being reached at that level.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, October 27, 1945
• A fall from a scaffolding brought injuries of varying degrees to five men of the Volin vicinity Thursday noon as they were engaged in shingling a large barn at the farm home of Mrs. Alma Hoxeng northwest of Volin. According to the report, the men were all supported by a single scaffolding which gave way as the five moved toward the center.
• It is reported the Yankton Greyhounds were far from hot last night against Wayne, Neb., but things were warmed up considerably on the west side of Crane field yesterday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. when the local fire department was called to another grass fire. It took about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze and no damage was incurred.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 27, 1970
• Mark Twain’s story of Tom Sawyer will be brought to the Yankton Middle School stage Thursday with members of the eighth grade chorus performing a musical version of the internationally known tale.
• James E. Gillihan, who recently became the Director of the W.H. Over Dakota Museum on the campus of the University of South Dakota, has been awarded the “Arkansas Traveler.” The award, made by Governor Winthrop Rockefeller, is the state’s highest award.
25 Years Ago
Friday, October 27, 1995
• On Sunday, Oct. 29, the Yankton Area Adjustment Training Center celebrates its 20th anniversary with an open house from 1-4 p.m. The program includes tours of the facility with all staff in full operation.
• School buses are not an uncommon sight any weekday at 8 a.m. — unless they are 45 feet long, bright yellow, contain a complete television studio and are in town to film footage for a national audience. The C-SPAN School Bus pulled in at the W.H. Over State Museum Thursday in Vermillion, filming for the cable network’s Bus Vignette series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.