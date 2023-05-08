100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 9, 1923
• A new and modern grain elevator, with a capacity of 18,000 bushels, is in course of erection today in the elevator section of the city. Henry DeCamp is the builder and today was selecting timbers for his new building, which he expects to have completed and ready for business about July 1. The new elevator, which will be known as the H. DeCamp Elevator Co., will be erected just west of the Steinback ice house.
• Twenty-eight students will complete work at Yankton College this year and receive their diplomas and certificates at commencement time. Twenty-four of these will receive degrees, 21 of them Bachelor of Arts, and three Bachelor of Music.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 9, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 9, 1973
• Chuck Iverson, three-time all-North Central Conference center at the University of South Dakota, was named 1972-73 winner of the Dr. John B. Van Why award at the Coyote spring sports banquet Sunday night. The award, in honor of former USD athletic director, is presented annually to the individual voted “Athlete of the Year” at USD.
• Charlie Coyote, or Mick Shaeffer, as some know him, was made an honorary letterman at USD’s spring sports banquet Sunday. “Charlie” has become a fixture at Coyote basketball games, delighting young and old with his antics.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 9, 1998
• A member of Historic Yankton is urging city planners to avoid fads as they finalize options for the Third Street renovation project. Karen Harmelink said instead the project should be another way to bring out Yankton’s historic past, as they work to recreate the city’s original design. Harmelink recently conveyed to the City Planning Commission and some downtown merchants that while some communities choose to add the latest features to their downtown area, they often find such things to soon be out of fashion and then must make another change, costing more money and causing unnecessary frustration for business owners and the general public.
• Mount Marty College baseball team picked up their first ever regional playoff win Friday but their traditional nemesis Mayville (ND) State again put a damper on the Lancer playoff hopes with a 5-4 second round playoff win Friday. Earlier in the day, the Lancers knocked off the 15th ranked Rockhurst (MO) Rockers behind the complete game pitching of Landon Klock.
