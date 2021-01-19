VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) seeks non-Equity performers for its 10th season of free, professional Shakespeare in Vermillion’s Prentis Park, and educational & outreach programming. The SDSF will present “Twelfth Night, or What You Will,” on June 17-20, 2021, with rehearsals beginning on May 24.
Auditions will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, from 5-10 p.m. in the Warren M. Lee Center for Fine Arts, Arena Theatre, on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. To reserve an audition slot or read more about audition requirements and protocols, visit https://www.sdshakespearefestival.org/auditions.
Executive Artistic Director Chaya Gordon-Bland looks forward to returning to live performances: “Twelfth Night is a delightful and uplifting comedy, chock-full of music, playful antics, delicious language and nuanced explorations of human relationships.” The play will be directed by Oliver Mayes, who is in the midst of finishing his MFA in Directing at the University of South Dakota.
In light of the COVID-19 environment, social distancing, de-densification and other responsible mitigation protocols will be implemented at every phase of the audition, rehearsal, production and performance processes until it is safe to do otherwise.
The Festival seeks an ensemble of 10 professional actors/singers/musicians/teaching artists, primarily drawn from Vermillion, South Dakota, and surrounding areas, for a four-week contract in Vermillion. They are committed to inclusive and gender-flexible casting.
