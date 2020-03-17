Program ‘Reflects’ Students’ Artistry

Compositions by two Stewart Elementary School students placed first at the state level for their age groups in the 2019-2020 National PTA’s “Reflections Art Program.” One will go on to be recognized at the national level.
Abigail Viereck, in the second grade at Stewart, placed first in the Primary (Pre-K to second grade) Visual Arts for her drawing titled, “Look Within Yourself.”
Fifth grader Brecken Poppe, placed first in Intermediate (Grades 3-5) Visual Arts level, with her piece titled, “What Makes Me Unique.”
The student-selected theme for this year’s program was “Look Within.”
“I did: look within yourself and find who you are, find your kindness and your heart,” Viereck said. “I drew a girl looking within herself.”
When asked if the little red-haired girl in the drawing, who looks a lot like Viereck, is a self-portrait, she said, no, she just likes drawing people with red hair.
The next stop for Viereck’s piece will be the National Convention and Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.
Poppe told the Press & Dakotan that she has participated in Reflections every year since the first grade and looks forward to it each year.
“For my project, I drew my actual body,” Poppe said. “Then, I did my actual heart — like the actual human body heart — and around it I drew words that meant a lot to me and I thought were kind of like me.”
Completing her entry was a lot of fun, she said, adding that she really enjoys the Reflections program.
“I was trying to say that ‘look within’ can mean a whole bunch of things,” Poppe said. “It can be just how you look on just the inside or it can be who you are.”
Her entry went to state and earned her the honor of runner-up. The South Dakota winners will be recognized in a special awards ceremony at the state PTA convention, which is set for Sioux Falls in late April.
Now in its 50th year, the Reflections program gives children the opportunity to express themselves artistically in one or more of several categories, including dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography and visual arts. Each year, over 300,000 students in pre-K through grade 12 create original works of art in response to an overarching theme.
The complete list of Stewart School Reflections results is as follows:
Primary Visual Arts
1st Place: Abigail Viereck, Look Within Yourself
2nd Place: Hunter Viereck, When I Grow Up
3rd Place: Willa Tacke, Look Underground
• Honorable Mention
Anderson Poppe, Fall Days
Bennet Maibaum, Look Within the Moon
Kara Terry, Me on a Boat
Faron Tacke, Look Under the Beach
Intermediate Visual Arts
1st Place: Brecken Poppe, What Makes Me Unique
2nd Place: Kylee Anderson, Inside of Your Arm
3rd Place: Zane Becker, Music is Within All of Us
• Honorable Mentions
Iyana Becker, Expressions
Alissa Duke, Angels
Myah Reynolds
Jordyn Kudera
Titan Ouderkirk
Emrie Decker
Juliet Ouderkirk
Sawyer Maibaum, We are Yankton
Intermediate Literature
1st Place: Leah Oster, Who I am
2nd Place: Jordyn Kudera, What I see in the Morning Sunrise
Primary Photography
1st Place: Jalen Kudera, Look Within
2nd Place: Myles Hovden, My Sister
Intermediate Photography
1st Place: Maddox Hovden, Cabin
2nd Place: Jackson Kudera, Focus
3rd Place: Sophia Shudak, Tube to Flower
• Honorable Mentions
Iyana Becker, Railroads within America
Zane Becker, Electricity from Within
Blaidyn Kauffman, Farm Life
Jordyn Kudera, Morning View
