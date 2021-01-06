Not Near The Top

South Dakota firefighters are ranked nearly last on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination priority list and are waiting on standby in case there are early vaccination slots available.
According to the state COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, groups are prioritized according to four factors: risk of acquiring COVID-19, risk of severe outcome due to COVID infection, risk of negative societal impact and risk of transmitting infection to others.
“Applying these criteria, health care personnel (HCP), long-term care facility residents, first responders and law enforcement, public health workers, people living and working in congregate settings, people of all ages with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, older adults, teachers and other school staff, funeral service workers and critical infrastructure workers were identified as priority populations for Phase 1,” the document states.
But the state’s firefighters are not grouped with the first responders and are near the end of the list, after funeral workers but before lawyers and IT workers.
“As far as I can tell, we are the only state that has done that,” said Yankton Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach, who is also the president of the South Dakota Fire Chiefs Association.
According to the website Littler.com, Alaska, Georgia, Louisiana and Wyoming place firefighters in the 1a group for vaccination and Arkansas places them in groups 1b. In other states, firefighters are not specifically listed, but public safety workers are in vaccination groups 1a-1c.
According to the plan, Yankton’s Fire Department is part of group 1e.
“We have in the past helped with removing a person locked in a bathroom, let’s say, or in an automobile accident,” he said. “We take them out of vehicles.”
When he saw the plan, Kurtenbach reached out to Charlie Kludt of Viborg, president of the South Dakota Firefighters Association, to see if there was any way to get firefighters, who are on the front lines of public safety, vaccinated.
“South Dakota Firefighters Association is kind of the main voice for the all the fire service,” Kludt told the Press & Dakotan, adding that he hadn’t even seen the list when calls started coming in from fire chiefs. “It seemed like the list was created kind of quickly, and I don’t know that there was a large group of people involved in creating it.”
According to Kludt, South Dakota has 337 fire departments, four of which are military. Of those, 324 are comprised solely of volunteers, who account for nearly 95% of the firefighters in the state.
“When this list was published, we had a couple departments that I had talked with from some of the small communities, as well as some of the larger ones, that are the initial responders for medical calls in their community, because a lot of small towns don’t have an ambulance service,” Kludt said. “Unfortunately, this is just another one of those situations in which a volunteer fire service has to step forward and say, ‘Hey, remember, there’s more than just the large communities with full-time departments.’”
Yankton has two full-time firefighters and 40 volunteers, he noted.
Kludt said he has advised the fire departments that have contacted him to contact local health-care providers administering the vaccine and ask to be put on the list of first responders.
“For example, I’m on the Viborg Volunteer Fire Department and we help out with the ambulance as well,” he said. “We have a clinic and small hospital in Viborg that contacted our fire chief and said that if we wanted to get the vaccination, they now have opportunities for us to sign up and get it. I think that’s happening all over the place.”
Whether or not this approach would work for other South Dakota fire departments is likely more a matter of how many doses are available at each of the various vaccination locations around the state, he said.
At Kludt’s suggestion, Kurtenbach said he approached Yankton health-care providers with the request to have some of his people vaccinated early.
“I think they are so early in the vaccination, they are trying to get through the 1a and the 1b,” he said. “We have a ready list available and if they called, our guys will be able to get the vaccination. We don’t have a lot of control over it.”
Because there are so many other groups ahead of the firefighters, there is the chance that some may be vaccinated as part of group 1d, which includes individuals with two or more underlying medical conditions, teachers and other school and college staff, and anyone aged 65 years and older, he said.
“Lake-area responders are on the queue to be vaccinated because they are active EMS,” Kurtechbach noted. “At least one of our firefighters is on that list.”
Yankton Assistant Fire chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan he thinks there is no rhyme or reason to the list.
“A massage therapist can get the shot before we will,” he said.
———
The state Department of Health was contacted for comment on this article, but did not reply in time for deadline.
