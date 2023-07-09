The Yankton County Highway Department will be hosting a tour of Yankton County for some potential projects on July 12 in conjunction with the July 13 meeting of the James River Water Development District (JRWDD) in Yankton.
The group will meet at the Hotel Best Western Kelly Inn (1607 S.D. Highway 50) in Yankton at 6 p.m. and travel to Stone Church Bridge, approximately 4.5 miles north of Highway 46 on 431st Ave. Next, they will tour a potential project site on NW Jim River Road, approximately .7 miles east of the intersection of 431st Avenue. Other projects may be visited if time is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.